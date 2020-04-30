Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the delay in releasing results of 300 samples among the 775 samples collected so far in the state for COVID-19 tests as at Tuesday was caused by shortage of reagents required to process the tests.

He made this known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle: @seyiamakinde, on Wednesday.

Makinde, who is the chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce, also said six among the 33 local government areas in the state have recorded COVID-19 cases.

He also made the revelation via a map representation of the 21 confirmed cases in the state, which he posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday. In the map, Ibadan North Local Government Area has the highest number of cases put at 15, followed hy Ido with two cases. Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-West, Lagelu and Oluyole have one case each.

2 foreigners arrested

Two foreigners have been arrested in Oyo State for travelling from the Republic of Togo and Benin Republic to Nigeria as the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the country.

The duo, said to be farm labourers, were apprehended at Odo-Omu area of Iseyin Local Government after they escaped border patrols from the Republic of Benin through Saki and arrived Iseyin on Tuesday.

Names of the foreigners were given as Eberivie Isiaq, an adult male and Kemi Terivie, a female mother of one. The duo were said to have beat border security at Saki and came to a suburb of Iseyin for the new farming season before the arrest.

The Federal Government had announced a total blockade of Nigerian borders at the break of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside other countries around the world to stem the spread of the virus.

Chairman, Iseyin Local Government, Mufutau Abilawon, alongside the representative of Aseyin of Iseyin, Chief Ismahil Odubiyi, and medical members of COVID-19 local committee were at the residence of the foreigners to ascertain their travel history and medical condition on Wednesday.

“We rushed here when we heard of the information to ascertain its veracity and quickly nip the spread in the bud.