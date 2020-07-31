Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the foiled bank robbery incident that took place in Okeho, the headquarters of Kajola Local Government Area on Oke-Ogun axis of the state on Wednesday evening.

The robbers that reportedly came in a white 18-seater bus invaded First Bank Okeho, gained entrance into the bank by using dynamites and AK-47 riffles shot to blow the bank security doors. But residents of the town reportedly killed four among them and set their bodies ablaze.

The two suspects were detained at Okeho police station on Wednesday and by yesterday morning they were taken to Ibadan, the state capital, and were handed over to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.

The police have also said investigation would reveal the identities of the two arrested suspects. The police have not also released the details of a policeman that was killed by the armed robbers in the bank.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, yesterday morning paid on-the-spot assessment visit to the robbery scene in Okeho, which is about 117kilometres to Ibadan, the state capital and about 29 kilometres to the popular Iseyin town in the state.