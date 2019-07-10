Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has banned illegal fee collections in all state government-owned primary and secondary schools.

Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola, in a circular, yesterday, directed to permanent secretaries and heads of education-related agencies, confirmed the order by the governor.

Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement gave details of the directive, saying the governor while giving his inaugural speech on May 29, directed that all forms of payment in public primary and secondary schools, cease with immediate effect.

“Collection of fees/levies in all public primary and secondary schools, including technical colleges across the state is hereby prohibited.

I am to emphasise that collection of fees under any guise in public schools across the state remains illegal and any violator of this directive will be treated as a saboteur; heavy sanction awaits violators of this directive,” Agboola said in the circular.

Meanwhile, Adisa said the circular has been made available to permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Permanent Secretary permanent secretaries (School Administration); executive secretary, State Universal Education Board; executive secretary, Board of Technical and Vocational Education zonal inspectors of education; local inspectors of education as well as all principals and headteachers of public schools.