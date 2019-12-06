Oyo State Government, yesterday, began the enforcement of evacuation of traders and motorists at the Ojoo Interchange in Ibadan, the state capital.

The state government had, on November 29, given a three-day ultimatum to motorists and traders using the Ojoo interchange as motor parks and market to relocate to the permanent space provided at Abatakan.

The affected motorists and traders were being moved to a space provided at the Abatakan motor park, behind Total Filling Station, Ojoo in Akinyele Local Government Area.

The exercise was aimed at actualising the state government’s resolve to reduce gridlock to the barest minimum and put a stop to unnecessary loss of lives and property, occasioned by frequent road accidents in the area.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abd-Raheem and the Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA), Akin Fagbemi, led other government officials to enforce the relocation order.

They implored the affected motorists and traders to see government’s move as a necessary intervention to save people’s lives and property and not to make life difficult for them.