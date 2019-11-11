Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, told some persons whom he said are seeking to divide the people of the state though religion to find other jobs to do.

He said the people of Oyo State cannot be divided along religious lines.

Makinde, who stated this at St Paul Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, during the 80th thanksgiving service for his mother, Abigael Omojolagbe, said the state is too interconnected to be divided along religious lines.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying some religious activists who are seeking to divide Oyo people along religious lines would not succeed because, every home in the state has a full complement of both religions.

The governor said nature of families in Oyo State was such that adherents of different religions, especially Islam and Christianity co-habit in the same family.

He said religion cannot, therefore, be exploited as a weapon to divide the people and cause disaffection and disunity in the state.

The governor added that though it had become clear that some people “do not want the government to succeed,” he was appreciative to God and the people for their continued support, promising that his administration would continue to serve the state.

“I want to greet the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Dawud Akinola because he is here with us today. What this means is that those who are seeking to use religion to divide us should look for another job.

“As a government, we will do what is right and proper. There is not one family in this state that there are no Muslims or Christians, so, religion cannot divide us in Oyo State,” he said.