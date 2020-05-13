Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former chairman of Oyo State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Yakubu Bello, has said his people have lost over N5 billion due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with journalists in Iseyin on Oke-Ogun axis, yesterday, he said Fulani cow traders and herdsmen have been warned to stay off the state till the authorities would vacate the restriction order placed on interstate transportation to curtail spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Bello spoke against the backdrop of an allegation that Fulani settlements in the state allowed into their midst visitors, who might have contracted the coronavirus and thereby encouraging spread of the disease within the localities.

“It is really a difficult period for my people as they have never experienced such restriction and in this business, I can tell you we have lost over N5 billion to the effects of the rampaging coronavirus disease.

“This place used to be a beehive of commercial activities. People would come from all over the country and beyond to buy and sell; people sell not just cows and other livestock, but personal items and household materials here. It is now like a ghost town,” he said.

Bello said MACBAN has warned its members from the North and other states of the federation to heed the government’s warning against inter-state travelling, adding that there has not been any record of arrested inter-state travellers from the North or any other state, claiming that they were going to Fulani settlements in the state.

He said: “We have heard of cases of people that were arrested for defying interstate lockdown order, whether they were coming from the North or anywhere from Nigeria, but I can tell you nothing of such has happened here.

“The moment government announced the lockdown order, we sent strong warnings to our people in all the states of the nation not to come to Oyo State for business or visit till this trying period is over.”