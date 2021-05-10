From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the Saturday May 22 local government election in Oyo State, more than 10 political parties that have shown interest to participate in the poll signed peace accord on Monday with the Oyo State Police Command that they would not foment any trouble before, during and after the exercise.

The peace accord was signed under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, and the Chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Aare Isiaka Olagunju, SAN, at the headquarters of the state police command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Onadeko, who read riot acts to the political parties, warned that the command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute troublemakers that attempt to cause breach of peace in any part of the state.

Olagunju, however, promised that the electoral umpire would create level-playing field for all the parties and would ensure free, fair and credible poll. The parties in attendance include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde stated on Monday that it was on the same page with the Justices of the Supreme Court in its May 7 ruling, which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.

In the statement endorsed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, the government declared that it had showcased its commitment to paying off the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020, when its negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.

The statement read: ‘We are on the same page with the Supreme Court of the land on the ruling which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved local governments.

‘The apex court in its decision rejected the dissolution, affirmed that the tenure of the council chairmen had lapsed, while also asking that the state pay salaries and allowances due to them till the end of their tenure. The Court also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest August 7, 2021.

‘A similar decision was given against the Government of Katsina State, with the same cost of N20 million awarded against it. As far as we are concerned, the Supreme Court, by that judgment, made a policy decision, being a policy court. It was apparently sending a message to states in its attempt to protect elected local governments councils.

‘Recall that the state government had long before the ruling of the Supreme Court offered to pay the salaries and allowances of the dissolved local government chairmen. The said council chairmen scuttled the bid at the time because they came up with absolute terms, insisting that they must return to the councils with all their aides.

‘The government of Oyo State has full respect for the Judiciary and the Supreme Court of the land and as a believer in the rule of law, the state will comply with the order to pay the salaries of dissolved local government chairmen.’