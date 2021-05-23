From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the chairmanship and councillorship elections conducted in 32 out of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The election was conducted on Saturday May 22 by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

But the election was suspended in Ido Local Government Area by the electoral umpire on Saturday due to omission of the logo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on the ballot papers. However, the election has been rescheduled for Wednesday May 26.

The PDP chairmanship candidates were declared winners of the poll across the 32 councils where the elections have been concluded by the OYSIEC chairman, Aare Isiaka Olagunju (SAN) after returning officers for each of the local government had announced the results at the headquarters of the commission at Agodi, Ibadan.

Apart from the entire Ido Local Government, fresh election will also be held in Ward Five of Ibarapa East, which is New Eruwa, where the Returning Officer cancelled the entire votes cast, following violence , snatching and destruction of ballot boxes. The OYSIEC chairman, Olagunju, stated that the fresh election in Ward Five of Ibarapa East would be for the councillorship alone.

He explained that Ibarapa East has 10 wards and there were no major issues in the other nine wards, except Ward Seven Unit Three there are 13 polling units in the ward, adding that there were no issue with the remaining units. The results of the unit was also cancelled based on violence.

Meanwhile, the State Secretary of PDP, Wasiu Adeleke, has said all the 32 elected chairmen would be sworn in by Governor Seyi Makinde, in the morning of Monday May 24 at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Adeleke, however, on behalf of the leadership of the party congratulated the winners, saying: “This election is a clear testament that our party is loved and our major responsibility is to maintain and sustain the love of the people.

“I pray that Almighty God will us all the wisdom, strength and capacity to do well for our people and lead them appropriately. PDP in Oyo State is proud of you and once again, we say congratulations to you all.”