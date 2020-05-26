Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday rose to 244 in Oyo State as four persons tested positive for the disease, the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

According to the figures released on Monday night, the four cases in Oyo were among the new 229 recorded in 15 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the state are jittery over the daily increase in the number of people who test positive to COVID-19.

A check conducted by NAN indicate that not many residents use face mask and respect social/physical distancing in public places, especially in markets and parks.

A NAN correspondent monitoring the development in Ibadan also reports that fewer commercial drivers, tricycle and Okada operators obey the directive as regards number of passengers to carry.

Visits to some motor parks at Iwo road and new Ife road also showed that interstate movement is still ongoing in breach of the restriction order.

Security operatives appeared to be overwhelmed while enforcing the orders to make the erring drivers and commuters comply with the rules.

Some residents called on the state government to scale up public awareness on COVID-19 prevention protocol, while urging security agencies to ensure total compliance. (NAN)