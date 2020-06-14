Oyo State Government on Sunday confirmed 22 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 491 in the state.

Gov. Seyi Makinde, confirmed the 22 new cases recorded via his verified Tweeter account.

Makinde said that COVID-19 confirmation tests for 22 suspected cases came back positive on Saturday.

According to him, Oluyole Local Government Area (LGA) has six cases, Lagelu LGA – four, Ibadan South East LGA has three while Ido, Ibadan South West and Ibadan North West recorded two cases each, respectively.

“Ibadan North LGA, Egbeda LGA and Akinyele LGA recorded one case each.”

“The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 491.” Makinde said.

NAN also reports that the governor, had earlier announced the discharged of 95 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the virus on two consecutive tests, adding that a total of 271 patients had been discharged from isolation centres in the state.

Makinde urged residents with COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, to call emergency operations centres.

According to him, the numbers to call are: 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800. (NAN)