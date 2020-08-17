Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, yesterday confirmed the escape from lawful custody of the 19-year-old Sunday Sodipe, who was paraded a month ago and confessed that he killed six persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state for ritual purposes.

The confirmation came barely two days after The Sun Newspapers, through Saturday Sun broke the news that the prime suspect had escaped from police custody, when the policemen watching over him wanted to give him food. The story was captioned: ‘Protests in Ibadan as serial ritual killer escapes from police custody’ (https://www.sunnewsonline.com/protests-in-ibadan-as-serial-ritual-killer-escapes-from-police-custody/).

According to Enwonwu, in a statement by Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, Sodipe, “who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17, 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.”

The police boss, however, implored the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.

They appealed “to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.