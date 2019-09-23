Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, has issued stern warnings to criminal elements in the state, asking them to relocate or face the wrath of his command.

Olukolu said his command was battle-ready to crush any individuals or criminal gangs who is bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state.

He spoke against the backdrop of the release of four lecturers of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH) and one other person that were earlier abducted on Thursday evening and released on Saturday evening.

The abductees are the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of the college, Mr. Opadijo Oluyide, secretary of the union, Gbenga Alayande and three other persons.

Unconfirmed report said the five victims were set free after the kidnappers had collected a ransom of N5 million.

The five persons were abducted on Thursday evening at a spot along Iseyin-Igbo Ora Road, on their way back from a meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions in all the six Oyo State owned tertiary institutions at the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

The meeting was convened to discuss the modalities on how the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde would pay the outstanding salary arrears owed workers in the state owned tertiary institutions.