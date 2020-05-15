Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, on Friday led a high-powered delegation of the state government on a sympathy visit to the family of Kehinde Ayoola, who was until his death, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

Members of the delegation also include Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboolaa; and Chief Press Secretary to Governor aSeyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

Ayoola, former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, died in the morning of Thursday May 14, 2020 at the age of 55 after a two-week battle with a yet-to-be disclosed illness. But it was reported that the deceased drove himself to a private hospital in Iyaganku area of Ibadan two weeks ago, where he was said to have complained of chest pains. He was said to have been placed on a bed rest immediately.

The delegation was received by wife of the decreased, Prof Olukemi Ayoola, and the children at their residence in Apata area of Ibadan.

According to the deputy governor, the demise of Ayoola was unexpected, adding that it was also a great loss to the government because the deceased he was an active player in the incumbent administration in the state.

The late Ayoola, he said, was never a dormant member of the state executive council, adding that he was very resourceful and was an active contributor during state excecutive council meetings, adding that he died when Governor Makinde and his team were trying to reposition the state.

Olaniyan also onsoled the wife, children and the entire family of the decease, urging them to accept the heartfelt sympathy of the state’s cabinet and the people of Oyo State.

Son of the deceased, Beel’Oluwawi Ayoola, who responded on behalf the family, appreciated the the government and the delegation for the visit.