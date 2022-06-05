From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and joined the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made the announcement on Sunday in his private office at Ojoo, Ibadan, the state capital, when he addressed journalists on his next political move.

The defection has, however, put to rest insinuations trailing his frosty relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde, which investigation revealed began in 2019, though the duo had managed the development for a long time.

But the deputy governor was conspicuously absent at the recent PDP governorship primary held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan penultimate Wednesday, as well as the party’s state congress held at the same Lekan Salami Stadium last year, which produce the current state executive of the party under the chairmanship of Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro.

Olaniyan, who hails from Oke-Ogun political zone of the state, explained that he has constitutional right of free entry and exit, adding that he remains the deputy governor of the state.

According to him, he has been under pressure from more than eight political parties, extending invitation to him, stated that he took the decision after due consultation with his followers.

He said he would continue to function in his capacity as the deputy governor of the state with Governor Seyi Makinde, as there is no legal provision that compels the deputy governor and governor to share same political platform.

Olaniyan stated that his movement to APC is with majority of his supporters and admirers across the state and beyond, who had stood with him during his period of consultation.