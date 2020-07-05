Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, was on Sunday denied access into the Oluyole Estate house of the late governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, for the eighth day prayer for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to uphold the family he left behind.

The deputy governor had led a delegation of Oyo State Government that included Commissioner for Lands, Abdurahman Abduraheem, to attend the brief ceremony in honour of Ajimobi, who died on Thursday June 25, 2020, at the age of 70 as a result of COVID-19 complications, and was buried on Sunday June 28, at the premises of the Oluyole Estate residence.

The prayer was led by a popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Muideen Bello, and was graced by the widow, children and other family members of the deceased.

The same deputy governor also received a verbal attack from widow of the deceased, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, last week Sunday, during a condolence visit paid by a delegation of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), led by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State. The widow had then accused the deputy governor and Governor Seyi Makinde of not showing empathy to the bereaved family, right from the time Ajimobi was sick, till he died.

Olaniyan, had then said he made phone calls to the widow and they were not picked, to which the widow said she did not have the deputy governor’s number and that she would not pick calls that she didn’t know and that the deputy governor should have sent a text message. It was said that the calls were made to the widow with a view to knowing where the government could be of assistance for the burial.

But on Sunday, as soon as the deputy governor alighted from the convoy, he approached the gate of the house. But the policemen attached to the Ajimobi’s house barricaded the entrance and told him that they had been directed not to allow anyone to enter the premises until the prayer was over.

Olaniyan, who didn’t give up on time, made enquiries and some contacts so that he could be allowed to go inside. But the moves did not yield positive result. He left the place after standing for about 10 minutes at the gate. The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the deputy governor, who also made efforts so that his principal would be allowed to go in was rebuffed by the policemen at the gate.

As gathered, a committee headed by the Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, had been discussions with the Ajimobi family on the eighth day fidau, and that the Ajimobi family had earlier given its nod for the visit of the state government.

Media aide to the deputy governor, Mr. Omolere Omoetan, also told journalists that “The security men at the gate told the security men in our convoy that tthat was the order from Madam. The deputy governor, who led a delegation of Oyo State Government, to the residence of the Ajimobis, was at the gate of the house for more than 10 minutes, and he had to leave when he was prevented from gaining entrance to the house.”

Apart from the deputy governor, many other dignitaries were also said to have been denied access to the house, including Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, wife of former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, was also said to have been denied entrance to the house for the eighth day prayer, and she also turned back from the gate.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the late governor, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, has conveyed the apology of family of Ajimobi, to the deputy governor, saying the family did not know he would come, saying: “There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State.

“The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started. The event was strictly a family affair. There was a need to comply with the COVID-19 protocol as established by NCDC- Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.

“No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us. By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10 minutes.

“Through a serving Senator and a former Attorney General, we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We, however, apologise to his Excellency.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has also reacted to the development in a statement issued by the party’s publicity secretary in the state, Akeem Olatunji, saying: “To the unsuspecting members of the public, kindly disregard APC Media Team Press Release in its entirety, it wasn’t a private family affair because Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala (former governor of Oyo State), and many others were there and the family were well informed in advance that the Deputy Governor would be leading the Government delegation to the event.

“It was reported that the security personnels at the gate informed the Government delegation that there was an order from Madam not to allow the Government delegation into the venue. Kudos to His Excellency, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, for displaying high level of maturity and Omoluabi ethos that he and His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, are known for. The more the Governor try to extend hands of friendship the more they rebuff his good gesture.”