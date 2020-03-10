Oyo State Government has disbursed N75,775,782.75k to Eighteen 18 communities and two vulnerable groups under its World Bank assisted programme.

The sum, which was disbursed, through the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), would be spent on education, water, transportation, socio-economic, environment and health sectors in each community.

OYCSDA Chairman, Idowu Oyeleke, disclosed this during a day training for Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) and presentation of cheques to various communities at Ibadan Business School.

Oyeleke said social development project is one of the areas of collaboration between the state government and World Bank which is meant to reduce poverty through community participation in service delivery.

He also pledged the commitment of the Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration towards implementation of life-impacting programmes in line with the cardinal objectives of good governance, adding that the gesture was just a tip of the iceberg, as more benefits are in the offing.

Oyeleke also added that all the micro projects are expected to be completed within two months, amidst adequate monitoring and maintenance by the stakeholders when completed.

Meanwhile, government is set to review the allocation of Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) at Akitipiti, Oyo and Oke Anu, Ogbomoso to fulfil its promise to decongest Ibadan.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, said this during his duty tour to Oyo and Ogbomoso GRAs.

He said the lands at Oyo and Ogbomosho ends of the state have been allocated for over 10 years without any development carried out on them.