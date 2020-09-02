Lukman Olabiyi

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Core Progressives Forum (CPF) has urged the party national secretariat to disregard reconciliation move initiated by former Oyo governor, Adebayo Akala, for aggrieved party members in the state.

The group described Akala’s reconciliation meeting held last Saturday at his residence as a gathering for ambitions without any intention whatsoever of reconciling the aggrieved APC members or moving the party forward in anyway.

According to a statement signed by the CPF Chairman, Olayemi Emmanuel, over 95 percent of the attendees at the meeting were strangers to the progressive family.

He said the meeting was attended mainly by the people who are jostling for positions and undue political relevance without any progressive antecedents.

The group disclosed that the intention of the meeting made up mainly of ultra conservative politicians was to hijack the structures of the party with the aim of foisting one of them as the leader of the APC in Oyo State to hand over the party back to the People’s Democratic Party where they all came from in 2023.

Emmanuel said the statement was issued at the end of a review of the two separate meetings held by Akala and the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare in Ibadan at the weekend, the core progressives in the state found out that: “the meeting that former Akala summoned under the pretext of reconciliation on Saturday in Ibadan in his private residence has nothing to do with reconciliation. It has more to do with ambitions.

“The first ambition is the conspiracy to foist Akala as leader on Oyo APC with Teslim Folarin as the leader. Second ambition is to gather those with governorship ambitions together to design the hijack of the party.”