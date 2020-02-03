Oyo State Government has distributed items that would make living conducive for orphans, juveniles and disabled persons in special centres as efforts to evacuate beggars from major metropolis in the state continued.

Among the items distributed to the centres and homes were appliances like deep freezers, generating sets, electric pressing irons, food items and toiletries.

The items were given to the Child Care Unit at Ijokodo, Ibadan, Juvenile Correctional Institution, Ijokodo, Ibadan, Nigeria Training Centre for the Blind, Ogbomoso, Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Moniya.

Other beneficiaries include Galilee Foundation, Toras Orphanage Home, FOMWAN Orphanage, New Dawn for the Handicapped and Little Saints Orphanage in Ibadan.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Faosat Sanni, said the administration was not evacuating beggars and the mentally-ill from the major roads for aesthetic reasons but to find a better way of catering for them.