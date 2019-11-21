Chisom Ebih

Power Oil, the Nigerian vegetable cooking oil brand recently took the city of Ibadan and Benin by storm with the activation of the fourth edition of its annual health awareness walk tagged “Power Oil Walk Heart On.”

The annual heart health awareness walk, which witnessed the public’s participation in both cities respectively, was strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind Nigerians on the benefits of a daily fitness routine. It is aimed at encouraging participants to walk at least 30 mins every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

The awareness started with registration of participants followed by aerobic exercise to help strengthen the muscles before the five kilometres walk kicks off.

The Brand Manager, Power Oil, Miss. Prerna Pathre said, “it is actually the first-time bringing Benin on board to the Walk Heart-On project and I must say the excitement being exhibited by the indigenes is unbelievable. Also, it gives a great feeling to witness such a magnanimous level of crowd join in on a good course as this.”

She also confirmed that the expectation of crowd was greatly surpassed in both locations as people came out to join the healthy walk.

The comedians and guest artists in both cities; Slimcase in Ibadan and Erigga in Benin also took active part in joining the walk to encourage and demonstrate to the public, the importance of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, on her part spoke about the high record of participation in both cities while also confirming that the outstanding set of Power Oil walk heart-on activities are scheduled to hold respectively in Enugu and Port-Harcourt in the coming weekends.

Narrating her experience, one of the participant in Ibadan, Mrs. Musinat Ajani, said, “I have not had this kind of exercise in a long while and it is so much fun, I must say thanks to the Power Oil brand for bringing up this health awareness initiative to remind and encourage us to stay on top of our healthy game.”

“Free basic medical checks for participants to ascertain their health status including; blood pressure, BMI and general medical consultation was offered to participant.

“It will be recalled that the Power Oil walk heart-on 4.0” health awareness project started in 2015 in Lagos to promote fitness and healthy living amongst Nigerians. This is the fourth edition and has been concluded already in Lagos, Ibadan and Benin,” Abiodun added.