From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A new twist has been introduced to the leadership crisis rocking the Cattle Dealers Association in Oyo State as the erstwhile chairman of the group, Alhaji Morufu Salau, opened up on Saturday on the allegations of wrongdoing, sit-tight syndrome, and floating of a new association in the state.

In his reaction to the allegations, he said those who alleged him of wrongdoing were the saboteurs, whose efforts to bring him down over the years have proved abortive.

Five zonal leaders of the Cattle Dealers Association in the state had written a petition, dated January 5, 2023, entitled “Letter of Notification and Disclaimer”, to the Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, informing him that they have purportedly removed Salau from office and declared the chairmanship position, as well as other executive positions vacant until they are filled by bonafide members of the association.

This petition, written by the five zonal leaders of the association, through their legal counsel, J.A. Abubakar, from the Chambers of Titilola A. Dauda and Co., Akingbile, Ibadan, was received in the office of the commissioner. The petition was signed by the association’s chairman in Oke-Ogun, Mohammed Ismail; the association’s chairman in Akinyele Owolowo Cattle Dealers’ Association; Alhaji Dauda Adewole (also known as Yaayi); the Igbo-Ora/Ibarapa chairman, Raheem Moruf; the Fasola Settlement chairman, Alhaji Adelakun Mufutau; and Saki West Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Garuba Mohammed-Awal.

But in his reaction on Saturday, Salau said the people that rose against him in the Cattle Dealers Association embarked on the campaign of calumny immediately after they purportedly heard information that a new union – Cattle Breeders and Dealers was greatly progressing and would hold a laudable programme on January 8 (Sunday) at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The allegations levelled against him, he said, were untrue, adding that Busari Mojeed and Alhaji Dauda Adewole are not members of the association. He added: “The Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers is a national association. I was duly elected as the Chairman here in an election held at Iseyin. Wasiu Busari from Oyo and Mohammed Umar from Igbeti emerged as Secretary and Treasurer respectively at the election.

He said that they formed the union and agreed to do all within their capabilities in building a formidable union, saying his former union – Cattle Dealers Association was led by interim leaders for many years, adding that election of leaders was not that paramount to them.

“In 2010, some people came that they want to form Oke-Ogun group. I did not discourage them but urged them to carry the state along in their activities. It was later I realised the mission of the group. In the union, we had 12 local governments with 10 to Oke-Ogun, one for Ibadan and the other one for Oyo. On seeing this, I decided not to summon any meeting to avoid crisis and they did not submit any report for five years.”

He said that the group later registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and brought evidence of registration to the Commissioner for Agriculture, who did not recognise them, saying: “We change the name of the association to Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers, this is because dealers fall under Ministry of Commerce, while breeders fall under the Ministry of Agriculture. The change is to ensure the union benefit from both ministries. Later, we went to other states to ensure the association becomes a national body.”

Salau said that the union had written the ministries, adding they would appoint patrons and other leaders on Sunday (today) Jan. 8, 2023. He, however, called on the warring group to sheathe their sword and join the association, saying they could only enjoy great benefits as a united front.