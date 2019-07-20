For the Oyo State immediate past Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, he is never short of idea. As the pacesetter state’s spokesman and number one tourism promoter, he executed his assignment to precision. Of course, before he became public servant, he had carved a unique niche for himself in brand-marketing, advertising and broadcasting world. He was well prepared for the task first as the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to former governor Abiola Ajimobi and later a full cabinet member as a commissioner. After his eight years tour of duty serving the state, he is keen on practising what he preached as a commissioner in charge of tourism in Oyo State by foraying into hospitality business.

Spotlight gathered that Arulogun has partnered some friends to make the famous Koko Dome located within the precinct of iconic Cocoa House the premier rendezvous in the Oyo State capital, Ibadan. Established in 1964, with snazzy restaurant, lounge and night club, and swimming pool, Koko Dome has been catering to the leisuretainment needs of mostly big boys and babes in the city. Sources said Arulogun and his partners have been on spending splurge that has yielded quite impressive result with the ubiquitous interior design and a playground perfect for the rich and famous.

In recent years, Arulogun, who was one of the top members of the former Governor Ajimobi’s kitchen cabinet, has been identifying more with his hometown, Ibadan. He recently moved into his own property situated in Agodi GRA, close to the Government House. Arulogun, who used to live in Otedola Estate, Lagos, never owned his own property in Ibadan until 2017.

He is still well-connected among the young political Turks in the state capital. His late dad, Chief Adegboyega Arulogun, was one of the notable names in the early days of broadcasting and film industry in Nigeria. Arulogun runs Tall And Wide, a Lagos-based marketing communication firm.