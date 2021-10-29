After several postponements, critical stakeholders in the All Progressives Congresss (APC) in Oyo State have agreed that the state congress of the party should be held tomorrow

They reached the agreement during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the new party secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan where the chairman of the congress committee, Alhaji Gambo Lawan, addressed the stakeholders.

The meeting, which started at 4p.m and ended by 5:30 p.m had who-is-who on the party in attendance, including National Assembly members.

Briefing journalists on Friday evening, Lawan said: “I have briefed the stakeholders fully. I told them why we are here. I told them at best the Oyo people would do consensus. That is the first option given to us by the party. And once they agreed on consensus, tomorrow, we will just go to the field and do affirmation.

“But whether there is consensus or not, we will definitely go to the field for people to endorse whatever has been done.

“But where there is no agreement, our best belt is to go for election. We came with delegates’ list. We came with ward congress and local government congress results. Everything is with them now. That is what the party gave me and I am going to use that tomorrow.”