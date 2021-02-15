From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), has fixed Saturday May 15, 2021, for the conduct of Local Government elections in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Abiodun Olagunju (SAN), made this known on Monday during a press conference held in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also released time-table and guidelines for the elections, calling for total support and cooperation for the commission to ensure it organises and conducts free, fair, credible and transparent local government elections in the state.

According to him, “In compliance with Section 30 Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Section 5 (a) and Paragraph 1 (1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, the general public is hereby informed that elections will be conducted in 33 Local Government Councils in Oyo State on Saturday, 15th May, 2021 between 8:00a.m. and 3.00p.m.

“In the circumstance, prospective candidates are expected to obtain nomination forms in respect of the elections into their local government councils at the commission’s headquarters at Quarters 484, Total Garden – Gate Road, Agodi GRA, Ibadan, Oyo State on or before Monday 30th April 2021 upon payment of the sum of N250,000:00k only for the position of Chairman or N100,000:00k for the position of a councillor.”