From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has fixed Saturday, May 15 for the local government elections.

Chairman of the commission, Isiaka Olagunju, made this known, yesterday, at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also released the timetable and guidelines for the election, calling for support and cooperation for the commission to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Olagunju said voters’ register would be displayed from March 12 to March 19. Collection of personal data forms for candidates by political parties would also hold within the same period.

Submission of personal data forms for candidates by political parties would hold from March 22 to March 26, 2021.

The breakdown of the timetable revealed that campaign for the elections would begin on Wednesday, February 17 and end on Friday, May 14, 2021. The political parties are expected to conduct primaries, which shall be observed by OYSIEC between February 22 and March 10.

Olagunju said the enabling laws that set up OYSIEC would only allow the commission to conduct election into the 33 local governments, recognised by the constitution, adding that the electoral umpire would not conduct elections into the 35 local council development areas.

He said the commission had been having interface with the Independent National Electoral Commission to get voters’ register for the elections.

The commission said names of qualified candidates would be published on May 10 while submission of names and addresses of party agents and publication of notice of polls would take place from May 10 to May 14.

The run off or re-run election has been fixed for Saturday May 22.