Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State government, on Monday, announced Monday September 21, 2020 as the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session for primary and secondary schools in the state, which will be five months after closure of schools in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde, the chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, had ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state on Friday March 20, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 that was seriously ravaging the state.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, stated that the new calendar was approved on July 21 at a meeting of the State Executive Council to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected educational activities around the world.

He said the first term of the new academic calendar would run between September 21 and December 18, 2020, adding that the second term of the academic session is expected to run from January 11 to April 9, 2021, while the third term will run between May 3 and July 30, 2021.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendta,” Olaleye stated.