Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

With the appointment, she became the first female to be appointed as SSG in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in a statement he issued on Friday evening, made the appointment public.

Makinde stated that his administration is “proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State. The appointment is in line with my firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.”

The statement further described Mrs. Adeosun as a licensed pharmacist and a chartered human resources practitioner, who obtained a degree in pharmacy and a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.

According to the statement, Adeosun would bring on board over 26 years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her holding lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). She has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.

The statement further indicated that Mrs. Adeosun hails from Ile Mato, Oranyan area in Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.

The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.

She has also held various Lead HR roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.

As an active member of the CIPM, Mrs. Adeosun is involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of integrity, excellence, empathy and transformation.

The programme is targeted at leaving a leadership legacy in Africa by strengthening capabilities in today’s leaders and building a pipeline of ready future leaders by 2035.

Governor Makinde wished Mrs. Adeosun the best in her new assignment.