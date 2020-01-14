Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, issued a two-week ultimatum to contractors handling ongoing projects in the state to speed up work or face contract termination.

Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Raphael Afonja, issued the warning during a meeting with the contractors at the conference room of the ministry, Agodi, Ibadan.

He directed the contractors to resume work, and they should work during the day and in the night for speedy completion of various ongoing projects in the state.

“You are owing us and you are yet to do a job that will be commensurate with the payment you have received. I am giving you just two weeks to do significant work on the roads or we’ll terminate the contract with your company.

“Four companies have been recommended for termination and we’ll not hesitate to do so if we see no significant improvement in your work,” Afonja said.

Afonja, however, advised the contractors not to hide challenges confronting them in the execution of the contracts, saying they should inform the ministry for necessary intervention.

He also cautioned the contractors against shutting down any road arbitrarily without carrying the government along, adding that they should always notify the ministry 24 hours before doing so in order for government to ensure proper traffic redirection.

Afonja said the public cries have come to the government on the effect of very thick dust being raised by vehicles on some ongoing road projects, and appealed to the contractors to always wet the dusty roads at least three times a day.

“We are here to serve the people and not to make lives difficult for them. So, people should not be getting sick as a result of the dust emanating from the roads,” he said.