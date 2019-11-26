Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared a state of emergency on refuse collection and waste management in the state.

The governor, who was speaking at an extraordinary meeting inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said waste management has become a matter of emergency which he said is the business of all political appointees, the permanent secretaries and the workforce.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying poor waste management could have wider implications on the state of health of individuals, adding that if care is not taken, the health situation of people in the state may worsen.

He said: “I am sure most of you must have gone through our state and have noticed that as far as our solid waste management is concerned, we are all living in the midst of filth. I have listened to the Commissioner for Environment and chairman of the Solid Waste Management Authority and I am not satisfied with what I have got.

“Apart from these wastes being an eyesore, it also has wider implications as far as health is concerned, because when you have a filthy environment, all kinds of health challenges will come in. So, what has to be done is, we need to declare an emergency on our solid waste management. It is a big issue for all of us and we have to take the bull by the horn. We have to take leadership.

“What I have asked to be done is to, first of all, mobilise all resources possible and we will all be out this evening (Monday evening) to do the cleanup and supervise it. We will close early today and at 8’O clock, we are going to Mapo Hall. We have trucks and have mobilised workers and we will take off.”

He said he had last participated in such an emergency as the head boy of his secondary school, adding that he never thought he could be leading another emergency as governor.

He warned no one should misconstrue the exercise for showmanship, adding that a serious issue like waste disposal has to be taken with all seriousness.