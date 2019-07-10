Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of the immediate past Sunday Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Jide Ajani, as Special Adviser, Media.

A statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed Ajani’s appointment, which he said was with immediate effect.

Ajani read Mass Communication at Ogun State Polytechnic (Now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic) Abeokuta and also holds a Masters’ degree in Communication Studies from the University of Leicester, England.

Through the instrumentality of some executive programmes, Ajani became an alumnus of Oxford University – Smith School of The Environment – Oxford; Aston Business School, University of Birmingham, Birmingham; Henley Business School, University of Reading, Reading; and Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, Manchester – all in the United Kingdom, (UK).

He was appointed Editor, Sunday Vanguard, in December 2011 having served as Politics Editor of the newspaper, between January 2000 and November 2008.

He was subsequently named Deputy Sunday Editor ,in November 2008 and remained on that post till December 2010 when he was named Editor, Northern Operations, in January 2011.