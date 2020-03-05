Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has told participants, at a Nigerian-American Business Forum in Tampa, Florida, United States, that huge investment opportunities await them if they make the state their next investment destination.

The governor, who spoke on the topic: “Improving Nigeria’s Economy: Challenges and opportunities… The Oyo State Journey,” called on investors to visit the state and take advantage of the arrays of opportunities in the agriculture, tourism, education and health sectors.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying his administration would not waver in its determination to grow the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, while offering incentives to investors in terms of easy access to land.

The governor also declared the readiness of his government to weather the storm against the implementation of the Park Management System (PMS), adding that he was ready to take tough decisions as far as they hold good benefits for the people.

He maintained that with the introduction of the PMS, which he said will ensure ease of commuting, the state would no longer have ‘Agbero’ (touts).

He also disclosed the state would soon launch metro buses to ease transportation.