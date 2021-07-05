From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has appointed an Ogbomoso-born former member of the House of Representatives, Segun Ogunwuyi, as his new Chief of Staff.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment. She stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

With the appointment, Ogunwuyi has replaced the former Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, who was relieved of his appointment by Makinde on June 29, 2021. On the same day, the governor also sacked 17 Commissioners, saying it’s time to retool, having constituted the cabinet on August 14, 2019, following his historic victory in the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state.

But the cabinet dissolution did not affect Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HOS) and the Director-General of Due Process office.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Ogunwuyi was in 2019 appointed as Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment, while he was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), after the passage of the law setting up the agency.

According to Adisa, when Ogunwuyi served as the DG of OYSIPPA, he midwifed series of investment initiatives, “including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), which has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

‘Ogunwuyi, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

‘He holds a BSc degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. A certified Accountant and Financial consultant, Ogunwuyi had consulted for top organisations.”

