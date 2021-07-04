The government of Oyo State, yesterday, explained that the recent award of the contract for construction of the 110-kilometre Ibadan Circular Road for N138.2 billion was a better bargain for the people of the state than the expired 32 km contract awarded by the immediate past government at the cost of N70bn.

It noted that at the cost of N138.2 billion for the entire 110 kilometres stretch the state government had saved more that N80 Billion, adding that those creating controversies around the contract were being mischievous.

A statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, said attempt to portray the process as flawed was based on ignorance and lack of information on processes for awarding contracts to consortia.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.