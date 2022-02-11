Oyo State Government and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) have agreed to resolve their differences over unpaid revenues and bills in the public interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both parties made the resolution in a statement jointly signed in Ibadan on Thursday.

NAN reports that the statement, titled “Re:Sealing of IBEDC offices” was jointly signed by Mr Temilolu Ashamu, Oyo State Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, and Mr John Ayodele, Chief Operating Officer of IBEDC.

It read: “This is to notify the general public that Oyo State Government and Ibadan Electricity Distribution company (IBEDC) Plc have resolved and agreed to work together in the interest of the public.

“The general public is hereby assured of restoration of electricity supply as soon as possible while the two parties shall continue amicable resolution of the issues in the interest of the public, including working together to make electricity meters available for residents of the state.”

NAN recalls that Oyo State Government had on Wednesday claimed that it sealed IBEDC office over non-payment of revenue, while IBEDC management said power supply to the government was disconnected due to a huge amount owed.

However, members of the public were bearing the brunt of the impasse as darkness took over many areas of the state due to lack of power supply from IBEDC. (NAN)