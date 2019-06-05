Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State government has ordered all ex-political office holders and aides of the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody within 48 hours or risk arrest.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement, “some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices despite the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo State.

“Consequently, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return the same to government transport pool within 48 hours.

“Failure to (to do that) the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where ever they may be kept.”

The statement said the government would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials were returned to its custody.

The government noted that the affected former political office holders should have honourably returned the assets.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde, at a special Eid-el-Fitri celebration, which he hosted at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday, said his administration would pay special attention to the underprivileged and the disabled in his government.

The governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adisa, lamented that those who had been privileged to govern in the past had kept the disabled out for too long.

In attendance at the special celebration were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; a representative of the Soun of Ogbomosoland; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abduganiy Agbotomokekere and the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, among other dignitaries.

The governor also hosted the disabled from the Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, as well as children from the Juvenile Correctional Institution and Childcare for abandoned children and the Ark of Hope Foundation, an orphanage.

He said: ” After my swearing-in, and I was being conducted round the Government House, I saw that there was no place for the disabled and I asked the Head of Service ‘how will my people in Beere, the disabled and the underprivileged gain access to this place?’”

He stated that he had directed that provision should be made for the disabled and underprivileged whenever any programme is being planned in the state.

Makinde also promised to ensure religious harmony in the state, adding that the prayers of the religious leaders ensured his victory in the last election.