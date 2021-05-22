The Oyo state government has announced the restriction of movement of persons and goods between 6am and 3pm on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Ibadan by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

Adeosun said the restriction would enable voters in the 33 local government areas of the state to participate freely in the May 22 local government elections.

She said the restriction would also enable the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) officials conduct the exercise unhindered.

She directed all registered voters in the state to freely participate in the election and remain law abiding.

The SSG further stated that during the period of the restriction, security operatives would stop unauthorised movements in all parts of the state.

“Only persons on essential duties will be exempted from the restriction order.

“The public is hereby advised to observe the restriction order to avoid any form of brushes with security operatives.

“Indigenes and residents of the state are as well enjoined to go out to cast their votes in line with prescribed guidelines of OYSIEC,” she said.(NAN)