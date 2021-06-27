Orphans in Oyo state will soon enjoy a special health insurance programme, says Gov. Seyi Makinde as he hosted orphanage administrators at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Saturday.

The governor, who stated that his administration would continue to give the needed support to orphans in the state, added that the State’s Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) would promptly facilitate the programme.

According to him, the special health programme will enable the orphans to begin to access qualitative medical services in the primary health care centres nearest to them.

The governor charged the children in the orphanages to be good and take their studies serious, while praying to God to endow them with wisdom and understanding.