The Oyo State Government says it will install more traffic light in areas with heavy vehicular movement within Ibadan metropolis to curb traffic gridlock.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday in Ibadan, quoted Prof. Raphael Afonja, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, as saying this while on a traffic study within Ibadan.

Afonja said that the tour was to meet with stakeholders in the city, whose daily activities directly or indirectly impacted on the traffic situation in the state.

“Ibadan metropolis has been faced with lots of bottlenecks when it comes to traffic and we are here to do a traffic study; there is need for enforcement and sustainability of the enforcement.

“The people who are driving recklessly or engaging in double parking on our local roads will be apprehended and this will be followed with trial which may lead to the seizure of their vehicles.

“We want free flow of traffic on our roads and we do not want people encroaching on the main road.

“But we need to take the sensitisation to them first, and as well provide the needed control mechanism, which is why we are planning to install more traffic lights,” the commissioner stated.

He identified areas prone to vehicular gridlock to include Felele and Challenge.

The commissioner said that traffic control equipment would be installed in those areas to address the gridlock. (NAN)