Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, says Oyo State Government will collaborate with Federal Government and other stakeholders to develop tourism in the state.

In a statement after visiting some abandoned sites in the state, the commissioner said that the synergy was poised to make the state a tourists hub in Nigeria.

He said the state government would synergise with Old Oyo National Park to improve Akoko base camp (Sepeteri) and Koso Relics, as well as refurbish Iyamapo hill, Agbele hill, Oke-Okin hill (all in Igbeti) and Royal Cemetery (Igboho).

He said government would assess the potential embedded in the sites’ and resuscitate them with the aim of improving tourism in the state.

Olatubosun disclosed that Oyo State had 115 tourist sites which could be developed to compete favourably with obtainable international standards.

He opined that this would attract investors to help improve the state’s economy and its internally generated revenue.

He urged investors, residents and indigenes of Oyo state to support Gov Seyi Makinde led administration in its efforts to boost the state’s economy through tourism.

The statement also quoted the Conservator of the Old Oyo National Park, Mr Joseph Ashamu, as saying that the park was one of the seven national parks in Nigeria.

Ashamu said Oyo National Park has a land mass of 2512 square metres, with a coverage area of 10 local government areas and 115 communities.

He said the park derived its name from the Old Oyo kingdom “as it encompasses relics of the Old Oyo kingdom and has a rich history.

“It best describes the cultural and traditional components of the Oyo people,” he said (NAN)