The Oyo State Government has vowed to bring to book the perpetrators of an inferno, which razed a block of three classrooms at Cannon Okusehinde Memorial Primary School 1, Aremo, Ibadan.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made this known on Tuesday in Ibadan, when he visited the school to assess the level of destruction.

The school was set on fire on Monday by some unknown persons.

Frowning at the masterminds of the inferno, Adeniran promised that the state government would investigate the act and fish out all those involved.

He added that anyone found culpable would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Oyo State government will ensure that this particular incident of arson is investigated and the offenders punished under the law.

“The present administration will not tolerate or condone any form of vandalism or sabotage, especially on our public schools.

“We will use them as examples for others to learn that arson is a very serious offence, especially when the public school that represents liberation from all forms of backwardness is concerned,” he said.

Adeniran also promised that government would put in place viable security measures and ensure it put an end to the growing instances of arson, vandalism and destruction of school facilities in the state.