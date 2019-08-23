Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Suraju Muhammadu-led Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, against Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had returned Governor Makinde winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship poll, having scored 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 votes.

Justice Muhammadu, who was assisted by Justices Musa Bazza and Elizabeth Orji, said the judgement Day would be communicated to all the parties in the case.

The tribunal adjourned the case for judgement on Friday after counsel to the parties adopted their final written addresses for and against the petition dated on March 29, 2019.

The results of the election announced by INEC stated that Makinde won the gubernatorial election in 28 out of the 33 local government areas of the state, while Adelabu won in the remaining five local government areas.

The petitioners in the case suit number EPT/OY/Gov/01/2019, are Adelabu and APC, while the respondents are INEC, Makinde and PDP as first, second and third respondents respectively.

The petitioners, during the proceedings called 69 witnesses and tendered 4,166 documents before the panel and the documents were admitted as evidences. The petitioner asked the tribunal to nullify the declaration of Makinde as governor and declare him as the winner.

The respondents, through their counsel, also told the panel to dismiss the petition in its entirety, and uphold Makinde’s election as declared by INEC, having called evidences and tendered documents.

Adelabu, who was in the court during the adoption of final written addresses, told journalists after the court proceedings, that the petitioners “have shown to the whole world that there were lots of infractions during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state and victory shall be ours and our party will come back to Adebayo Adelabu and my able deputy (Samuel Egunjobi).

“We have done all that is required of us to contest the gubernatorial election, and we’re the most popular candidate, party and party with the track record because people voted for us.”

Also speaking with journalists, the Assistant Organising Secretary for PDP in the state, Mr Biodun Popoola, said: “I was in court and with the presentation of our counsel, I am optimistic that we will be victorious because you don’t change what God has established.

“From evidences given so far and witnesses called, the court don’t rule on emotions but evidences, though, the judgment is for the judges, we are sure that victory will come out way.”