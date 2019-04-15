The Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State on Monday ordered INEC to allow Mr Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the APC, to inspect election materials used in the March 9 Governorship Election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Makinde winner of the governorship election after polling 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu who had 357,982.

Other respondents in the case are the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Anthony Akpovi, said he gave the order after considering the application made by Adelabu on its merit and felt it would help the petitioners in maintaining their case against the respondents.

He ordered INEC to allow the petitioners and their agents to inspect and obtain all polling documents used in the March 9 governorship election in the custody of INEC.

Akpovi directed INEC to make available all ballot papers, voter registers and copies of all election materials in all polling units.

Earlier, Mr Olajide Ola, counsel to Adelabu, had prayed the court to grant his motion experte to inspect the governorship election materials in the state.

