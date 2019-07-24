Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended the army for playing an unbiased role during the conduct of the 2019 general elections, which made the votes cast by electorate in the state counted.

He made the disclosure, yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Anthony Omozoje, and the immediate past GOC, Major General Okwudili Azinta, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Agodi, Ibadan.

Omozoje, was until his appointment, at the Department of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Abuja. Also, Azinta is to resume in Abuja as Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

The duo visited Makinde before the handing over, quarter guard parade and other activities for the former and new GOC took place at the headquarters of the division, at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan.

Makinde also lauded the Nigerian Army for its support in maintaining peace in the state, most especially during the last general election, and for creating atmosphere for free and fair elections.

“This is the first time that an individual would get to the position of a governor of this state without any godfather, with just only God the father and the spirit of fairness by Major General Azinta. I know you were under intense pressure to take sides. But the army resisted. And that is the only reason we are where we are today. So, I want to sincerely thank you.

“I know most officers that have served as GOC in Ibadan have gone ahead to become the big boss at the end of the day, such as Chief of Army Staff and head of state, we will meet you at that

position,” the governor said.

Makinde also assured that his administration would continue to have a good working relationship with all security agencies in the state.

The governor and the new GOC, however, agreed to form a symbiotic relationship to tackle insecurity.

Makinde promised that his administration would maintain a cordial relationship with the new GOC, saying his government’s commitment to the provision of security to lives and property would not fail.

He assured Omozoje that his government would not relent in its efforts at providing adequate logistics to the division for its smooth operation in the area of security of lives and property.

The governor also said the three major requests, including the need to have an abattoir in the Odogbo Barracks, the need to fix the dilapidated structures of the government-owned Army Day Secondary School in the barracks, and case of shooting range in the barrack, made by the former GOC have been looked into.

Omozoje assured the governor of the readiness of his division to continue to participate fully in creating an enabling environment for the government to function in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.