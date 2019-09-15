Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

justice Suraju Muhammadu-led Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will tomorrow deliver judgment on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, against Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal had on August 23 reserved judgment on the petition dated March 29, 2019 following the adoption of final written addresses by the two parties on the petition.

The tribunal also has Justices Musa Bazza and Elizabeth Orji as members.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had returned Governor Makinde as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship poll, having scored 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 votes. Adelabu was a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The results of the election as announced by INEC showed that Makinde won the election in 28 out of the 33 local government areas of the state, while Adelabu won in the remaining five local government areas.

The petitioners in the case with suit number EPT/OY/Gov/01/2019 are: Adelabu and APC, while the respondents are INEC, Makinde and PDP as first, second and third respondents, respectively.

The petitioners during the proceedings called 69 witnesses and tendered 4,166 documents before the panel and the documents were admitted as evidences. The petitioners asked the tribunal to nullify the declaration of Makinde as winner of the election and instead declare him as winner.

The respondents, through their counsel, also told the panel to dismiss the petition in its entirety, and uphold Makinde’s election as declared by INEC, having called evidences and tendered documents.

Adelabu, who was in the court during the adoption of final written addresses, told journalists after the court proceedings: “The petitioners have shown to the whole world that there were lots of infractions during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state and victory shall be ours and our party will come back to Adebayo Adelabu and my able deputy (Samuel Egunjobi).”

“We have done all that is required of us to contest the gubernatorial election, and we’re the most popular candidate, and party with the track record because people voted for us,” he said.

Also speaking with journalists, Assistant Organising Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr Biodun Popoola, said: “I was in court and with the presentation of our counsel, I am optimistic that we will be victorious because you don’t change what God has established.