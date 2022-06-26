From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Oyo State, Joshua Olukayode Popoola, will unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan, through the gubernatorial poll that will hold in the state in 2023.

The optimism was expressed by wife of the governorship candidate of NNPP in the state, Mrs. Ruth Popoola, on the sidelines of her separate meetings with the Sarkin Hausawa of Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan, Alhaji Alli Tairu Zungeru, at Sabo,

and Arewa women at Ibadan Recreation Club at the weekend.

According to her, the separate meetings were consultations “with the Hausa community in Oyo State because campaign is yet to start. We have started consultation with different communities. This time, it is the turn of women in Hausa community. It is to sensitise them about my husband’s ambition and to tell them what we have to offer and to hear from them as feedback, what they expected from government.

“Our chances are very bright. Though God owns everything, I can assure you that come 2023, NNPP will occupy the government house.

“As a mother, our priority in life is how to take care of children and women. Sadly, when you look at our street today, you will see many children begging for food, while many of them are dealing with drugs. This is because our children are not engaged. Our leaders are forgetting that an idle hand is a devil’s workshop.

“I am not promising that all graduates will be employed but we will ensure our children are engaged. Incidentally, I had worked as a director in an agency that certifies skills in Nigeria. I know the importance of skills and I know what skills can do for Nigerians. If we are able to go back and look inward, when our children are properly engaged, social vices would be reduced.

“For instance; a mechanic who had worked in his workshop for the whole day cannot have time to kidnap his fellow brother. He would be too tired to go into the street for kidnapping business. He won’t have time to steal and disturb people. I am looking at that area that by the grace of God, our government will revisit those areas that had been forgotten and see the positive impact it will have on our society.”