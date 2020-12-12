From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of Accord party during the 2015 general elections, Dr Fatai Aborode, has been shot dead by gunmen.

Aborode, who was the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, was reportedly shot dead near his farm within the vicinity of Apodun village, Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State Friday evening.

As gathered, the gunmen swopped on him around 4 pm in the company of his farm manager. But the manager, sources said, escaped death.

According to a source: ‘Suspected Fulani herdsmen just killed a former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of Accord party during the 2015 general poll in Igangan, Ibarapa North West Local Council Development Authority, Dr Fatai Aborode.

‘He was attacked by the hoodlums on his farm. He was macheted severally, and he died while being rushed to a nearby hospital. He went to the farm with one person on a bike. On their way coming from the farm, they met the Fulani men. The other person escaped.’

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, explained that it was a case of robbery.

He stated that about 5:50 pm on December 11, ‘along Apodun Road, Igangan, one Alhaji Fatai Aborode, male, of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen.

‘The victim was rushed to Olugbon Hospital, Igboora, where he was confirmed dead. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants.’