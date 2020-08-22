Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen have shot dead a policeman in front of Ikolaba Divisiobal Police Headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and escaped with his AK-47 rifle, injuring another policeman in front of the station.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 9 pm on Friday in Ikolaba Estate, a gated community. The road that links the police station has been dotted by potholes and craters.

The two policemen were reportedly at the other side of the road in front of the police station when the gunmen caught them unawares. They shot at them and sped off immediately.

The name of the deceased policeman was given as Christopher Dada, a Corporal. The other injured policeman has been identified as Inspector Busuyi Ayodele. The police said he has been hospitalised and is responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer for the State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, said: ‘The Ikolaba Police station was not attacked, but at about 2100 hrs of 21st August, 2020, two policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikolaba, Ibadan Oyo State, who were at the opposite side of the road to the police station, were attacked by hoodlums in an unidentified moving vehicle who opened fire on them.

‘Consequent upon this, one Cpl Dada Christopher was hit by the pellets at the right side of the rib and he died on the spot, while Inspr Busuyi Ayodele was also hit at his back and he sustained injury, while he was subsequently rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The station guard AK-47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition was taken away by the hoodlums.

‘Immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the dastardly act, he ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations to visit the scene for on the spot assessment of the incident. He equally gave the matching order to all Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), SKYNET Squad, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team and so on to be on the trail of the hoodlums while all other patrol teams within and outside Ibadan metropolis were also placed on red alert to clamp down on the assailants and equally arrest them when seen. He further directed that investigation should commence immediately on the incident.

‘The CP therefore wishes to note that in view of the security challenges, the criminally minded individuals in our midst are obviously deploying all kinds of strategy, tactics and means to carry out their nefarious activities. Nonetheless, the Police will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry and ensure that they operate and carry out their lawful businesses in a safe and secure environment. The members of the public are therefore enjoined to continue to partner with the Police to engender a better service delivery.’

Fadeyi stated further that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) also went to the scene immediately for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident and all police teams were put on red alert, adding that efforts have been intensified to arrest the gunmen.