Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has taken a look at the primary and secondary healthcare delivery systems in Oyo State, and concluded that they are in a sorry state.

The Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo, gave the assessment during an interactive session with journalists at the NMA House, Agodi, Ibadan as part of activities of the ongoing annual general meeting/scientific conference with the theme: ‘Societal Healthy Living: The Role and Place of Doctors.’

The programme, which commenced on July 14 will end tomorrow.

Sodipo stated that Governor Seyi Makinde inherited a comatose healthcare system, adding that the recent step taken by the governor has shown that the primary and secondary healthcare would be revived.

“Permit me to say, with due respect, that this government just came in in less than 100 days. As we speak, the state of health in Oyo State, you and I know that it is in a deplorable state. It is not anything to write home about.”

Sodipo said he was glad when he heard that Governor Makinde visited the popular Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, which is secondary healthcare facility, where he assessed the hospital and directed the chief consultant to forward list of things that are needed to revive the hospital.