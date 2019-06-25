Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, revealed that Oyo State has the highest number of cyber crimes and corruption-related cases out of the six states in the South West.

EFCC Zonal Head, Ibadan Zone, Friday Ebelo, said the commission secured 83 convictions out of 107 cases filed in courts in six months.

Ebelo told newsmen in Ibadan that the zone received 481 petitions out of which 117 were rejected based on jurisdiction and 364 approved for investigation.

The statistics, he noted, was based on the last six months since the baton of leadership changed in the zone. Most of the suspects, who perpetrate cyber crimes and other fraudulent acts, he noted, are between the ages of 18 and 40.

Ibadan zone of the commission oversees Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

He said the convictions were secured in various courts in the zone, saying the commission recovered an aggregate sum of N116, 945, 981.68.

He said foreign-related recoveries included $39,125, 1,800 euros and 50 pounds from January to June 21.

The EFCC zonal head said the commission also recovered 65 vehicles out of which 54 were registered and 11 unregistered.

He said majority of the suspects arrested were young Nigerians, whose ages ranged from 18 to 40, stressing that parents should guide their wards aright.

“In the last six months, our analysis of crime indices revealed that most of the suspects arrested were young Nigerians who have potential to be great in life.

“We implore parents to ensure accurate guidance of their wards through re-orientation and constant check on them, particularly those in schools.

“The commission is not unmindful that these are Nigerian citizens who can be better. We must also be wary while we try to be our brother’s keeper, particularly on shoddy transactions,’’ he said.

Ebelo said the EFCC was collaborating with other security agencies to curb kidnapping and other crimes, saying such activities were fallout of underdevelopment.

He described the plan by Oyo State Government to set up an anti-corruption agency in the state as a welcome development, saying such would help fight corruption in the society.

According to him, it is a welcome development as long as it is an effort to curb corrupt practices and promote the well-being of the society.

“This space is enough for all of us to work,’’ he said.

Ebelo allayed fear of cases being influenced by prominent Nigerians, saying their cases were not time-bound and could come up any time after thorough investigation.

He appreciated the tremendous cooperation of the media, which he said had effectively played their roles as dependable partners.

“While we look forward to a more robust and engaging relationship with you, we like to implore the Nigerian public to show more commitment to the fight against corruption.

“This is our country and we all have the responsibility to make it better for ourselves and the coming generations. If we fail to act, we will all suffer the consequences.

“Let us work together to ensure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum so that we will enjoy peace, security and development that are much more guaranteed in orderly and crime-free society,’’ Ebelo said.