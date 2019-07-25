The Oyo State House of Assembly has received the list of Commissioner-nominees sent to it by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list was contained in a letter forwarded to the House by Makinde and read by the Clerk of the House, Felicia Oyediran, at Tuesday’s plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, while reading the list, urged the nominees to forward 14 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Office of the Clerk for proper scrutiny.

The list included Hon. Kehinde Ayoola who was a former Speaker and Adeniyi Farinto, a lawyer.

Also on the list were Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, a former Chairman of Ibadan North West Council as well as Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal.

Prof. Daudu Sangodoyin, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Dr Bashir Bello, Mr Seun Asamu, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Hon. Muyiwa Ojekunle and Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi also made the list.

Others were Rahman Abdulraheem, Funmilayo Orisadeyi and Akinola Ojo.

Ogundoyin said the nominees, being professionals, were capable of holding the position of commissioners in the state.

The Speaker adjourned sitting till Monday. (NAN)