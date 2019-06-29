Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the immediate past administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) left a debt profile of N150billion for him

He disclosed this during a two-hour live interview on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) Orita, Bashorun, Ibadan on Saturday evening. Many radio stations also linked up with the live programme for the broadcast, organised to mark his first 30 days in office.

Makinde stated that the debt comprised foreign and domestic debts, adding that his administration “is still looking into the state’s accounts and has found out that some of the purposes for which the debts were incurred are questionable,” as he vowed that his government would look into those deals.

The governor, however, threatened to make public how the administration of Ajimobi allegedly ran the state into debt if he and his party, APC, continued to disturbing his administration, adding that the people of the state might occupy Ajimobi’s house if he revealed purported atrocities Ajimobi committed in office, alleging further that Ajimobi awarded road project for N2billion per kilometre.

“The last APC administration bought a brand new vehicles for the former Head of Service in February 2019 and went away with them in May, leaving the new Head of Service without official vehicles,” he stated.

Makinde also promised that his administration would conduct elections into the 33 constitutionally-recognised local government areas in the state by the first quarter of 2020, saying his administration was determined to make local governments in the state stronger. He promised to reorganise the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), so that it could conduct a free, fair and transparent election next year.

The governor, who warned members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) against any form of public disturbance, said his administration would not hesitate to jail any member of the union that disturbs public peace, promising that his government would transform all motor parks in the state such that they would be complemented with power supply, conveniences and other amenities before 100 days in office.